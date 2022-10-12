Brisk winds, chilly air on Thursday

Expect windy conditions to stick around Wednesday, especially in the afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Windy weather will be the norm for the area as we wrap up the work week, as a seasonally strong set of storm systems pass by.

Lows tonight drop into the 40s as winds ease a bit, but they will pick up again in earnest on Thursday. Gusts during the afternoon could spend several hours between 30 to 45 mph, so use caution if driving a high-profile vehicle around the area. Temperatures are held back quite a bit, with highs in the 50s.

A brief jump back into the 60s is likely for highs toward Friday and the weekend, though overnight lows stay chilly in the 30s.

Another blast of Canadian air arrives by Monday, keeping highs near or below 50 degrees for many despite plentiful sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning

Latest News

Mostly clear skies are expected.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Watch for early rainfall, windy conditions move in later today
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning
kyou wx
Increasing clouds today along with breezy conditions