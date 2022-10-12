Brisk winds, chilly air on Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Windy weather will be the norm for the area as we wrap up the work week, as a seasonally strong set of storm systems pass by.

Lows tonight drop into the 40s as winds ease a bit, but they will pick up again in earnest on Thursday. Gusts during the afternoon could spend several hours between 30 to 45 mph, so use caution if driving a high-profile vehicle around the area. Temperatures are held back quite a bit, with highs in the 50s.

A brief jump back into the 60s is likely for highs toward Friday and the weekend, though overnight lows stay chilly in the 30s.

Another blast of Canadian air arrives by Monday, keeping highs near or below 50 degrees for many despite plentiful sunshine.

