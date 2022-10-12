Massive herd of sheep blocks roadway, making it impassable

Hundreds of sheep block the road in Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah. (Source: U.S. Forest Service Manti-La Sal National Forest / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICE, Utah (Gray News) – What’s the craziest reason you’ve ever been late for work?

How about a huge flock of sheep blocking the roadway?

It was a reality for some people in Manti-La Sal National Forest near Price, Utah, on Monday.

Video captured by forest supervisor Ryan Nehl with the U.S. Forest Service shows hundreds of sheep standing on the road.

“It’s that time of year again where livestock is on the move,” the agency wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Please make sure to take your time, especially around those blind turns, and be respectful if you come across animals on the road. Remember, there are people and working dogs assisting with flock or herd moves, so patience and paying proper attention to the road is critical.”

Forest officials said when encountering a flock of sheep like this, it is possible to drive “very, very slowly” through the flock.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning

Latest News

prescriptions
Listening to America: Healthcare
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit
The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear.
Animal rescuers save stray kitten with glass jar stuck on its head
Tasks like taking care of children and pets, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry must be done,...
How much time the average American spends on chores
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy