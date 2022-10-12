Watch for early rainfall, windy conditions move in later today

Watch for some early rainfall today. Then, as a cold front moves through later on, expect the winds to increase substantially.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for some showers and storms early this morning as a front makes steady progress to the east. Later this morning into the early afternoon, partly sunny sky is likely, then the colder air will start moving our way with increasing clouds and wind. Some gusts to 40 mph may occur. There may also be a rain shower in that chilly air this evening. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on much cooler temperatures along with windy conditions. The general October chill should continue into the weekend with highs generally into the 60s and lows down to the 30s.

