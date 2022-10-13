37 cats rescued in Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s 3rd large-scale rescue in 3 weeks

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of cats and kittens rescued by an Iowa nonprofit has surpassed 100 in the last three weeks.

In its latest large-scale cat rescue, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued 37 cats in Webster County on Wednesday.

In a press release, the ARL said nearly all the cats are emaciated, dehydrated, anemic and suffering from severe upper respiratory infections and flea infestations.

On Sept. 22, the ARL rescued 46 sick cats and kittens from a northern Iowa home.

On Oct. 6, the ARL rescued 19 cats and kittens that had been abandoned in an apartment in Johnston. The team found one kitten, about 4-6 weeks old, that had died at the apartment.

The ARL is asking for donations to help the cats, because it had been dealing with a high population of animals before these recent rescues.

For more information, click here.

