Former police officer accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex, authorities say

A former Texas police officer has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say an officer has resigned after being arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

KLTV reports former Longview police officer Seth Estes Vanover contacted an undercover FBI special agent through an app known to be used by individuals seeking minors for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vanover sent the agent several messages that included lewd photographs of females who appeared young. Based on chatlogs, officials said Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

FBI agents subpoenaed information about Vanover’s username, phone and computers.

Authorities said they found that he used hardware owned by the city of Longview for his alleged interactions that included an iPhone, IP addresses connected with the Longview Public Library and his Texas address.

Officials said Vanover is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday and has resigned from his position with the Longview Police Department.

