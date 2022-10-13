High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the...
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.

The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal.

Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.

But Trump’s lawyers said in their application to the Supreme Court that it was essential for the special master to have access to the classified records to “determine whether documents bearing classification markings are in fact classified, and regardless of classification, whether those records are personal records or Presidential records.”

The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.

The FBI says it seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during its search. The Trump team asked a judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, to appoint a special master to do an independent review of the records.

Cannon subsequently assigned a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, to review the records and segregate those that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. The Justice Department objected to Dearie’s ability to review the classified records, prompting the 11th Circuit to side with the department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai died from a gunshot wound to his torso.
Veteran police officer shot, killed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure