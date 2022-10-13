Runner helps unconscious teammate across the finish line

A senior at Grace Christian helped his unconscious teammate cross the finish line of a cross country meet after his body started to fail him. (Source: KTUU)
By Austin Sjong and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – A student-athlete in Alaska is getting accolades for showing sportsmanship at a state championship cross-country meet.

When a teammate’s body started to give out just a few meters from the finish line, Grace Christian senior Geremu Daggett went back to help him.

The Division II state boys cross-country running championship race started just like any other race. Athletes from schools across Alaska pushed through the muddy conditions on the trails in hopes of helping their teams capture a state championship.

“The mindset our coach always gives us is that, ‘You are a sprinter now.’ That’s what she tells us,” sophomore runner Colton Merriner told KTUU of the end of the race. “I have 200 meters left, you know, everything I have. This is it. And in my mind, I didn’t even consider the possibility that I would not be able to finish.”

Just a few meters away from the finish line, Merriner’s body started to fail him, and his legs began to stumble.

“I was pushing him and then I started getting ahead, but I kept looking back just to make sure he was right next to me on that heel and right before the finish, I kept looking. So I saw him fall, and I’m like, ‘If I cross this finish line, I can’t go back and help my teammate,’” Daggett said.

Daggett had run most of the race with Merriner and stopped inches away from the finish line to turn back and help his friend.

“In the moment, I didn’t have time to think about rules or whatever. I just helped him up — well, more dragged him across the finish line,” Daggett said.

The two finished the race together, with Daggett pulling his unconscious teammate’s left arm.

The on-site medical teams at the meet later told Merriner that he was unresponsive for two minutes, with a heart rate of 180 for around 30 minutes.

Merriner was OK after a trip to the hospital to receive fluids intravenously.

Since Merriner didn’t cross the finish line under his own power, his individual race time was disqualified.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House.
President Biden reacts to reports of potential charges against Hunter Biden

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy was dropped off by van, then struck and killed, police said
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for his sexual misconduct...
No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case
FILE - President George W. Bush makes a statement with first lady Laura Bush, right, on World...
George W. Bush to be honored in Washington on World AIDS Day