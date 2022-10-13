Still windy on Friday, weekend looks decent but cool

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Windy conditions hang around for another day to wrap up the work week, along with a modest bump in temperatures expected.

With lighter winds and clear skies tonight, expect lows in the 30s, bouncing back into the 60s by Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind gusts could still near the 30 to 40 mph range during the afternoon, though the intensity and duration of the period of highest gusts could both be a little less.

Saturday looks wonderful with some sun and highs in the 60s with lower winds.

Changes are on the way again to follow, though, as a reinforcing shot of chilly air dives into the Midwest by the start of next week. Highs then could fail to reach 50 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday, despite ample sunshine.

