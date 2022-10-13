Windy and chilly today

Plan on a windy and chilly one today!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a windy and chilly day across southeastern Iowa! Combine this with a gusty northwest wind and wind chills will generally stay in the 40s this afternoon. Any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry air and gusty wind, hence the Red Flag Warning that’s been issued. Later tomorrow, another cold front is set to move across southeastern Iowa and latest data is trending a little wetter for us. As a result, this may bring a band of light rain our way tomorrow evening. Look for cool conditions this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.

