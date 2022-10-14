Light showers end this evening, nicer weather Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few light showers move through Friday evening, before a chilly night under clearing skies.

Highs bounce back quickly on Saturday, though, with a more favorable wind direction to promote highs in the mid 60s. A cold front moves through on Sunday, leading to highs only in the 50s to end the weekend. Both weekend days will have at least some breeze.

The result of this front is also to keep highs much cooler next week, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday. A warm-up appears likely late next week, closer to the low 60s again by next Friday.

No rainfall is expected beyond this evening’s light showers.

