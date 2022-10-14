Light showers end this evening, nicer weather Saturday

Light showers end this evening, leading into a decent Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few light showers move through Friday evening, before a chilly night under clearing skies.

Highs bounce back quickly on Saturday, though, with a more favorable wind direction to promote highs in the mid 60s. A cold front moves through on Sunday, leading to highs only in the 50s to end the weekend. Both weekend days will have at least some breeze.

The result of this front is also to keep highs much cooler next week, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday. A warm-up appears likely late next week, closer to the low 60s again by next Friday.

No rainfall is expected beyond this evening’s light showers.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
Iowa voters to determine whether gun rights should be in state constitution
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Latest News

Another cold night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy again today, a few showers possible later on
A chilly night ahead.
Still windy on Friday, weekend looks decent but cool
A chilly night ahead.
First Alert Forecast