Windy again today, a few showers possible later on

Plan on another cool day with highs only in the 50s. Another cold front arrives this afternoon, dropping the temperature and giving us a chance of showers.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re watching clouds building to our north once again and today looks very similar to yesterday. A cold front is situated up there as well, bringing *gulp* an area of light snow and flurries to Minneapolis! This will continue moving south but by the time it gets to us, it’ll be in the form of chilly scattered rain showers later today. As the sky clears tonight, plan on lows to fall to the upper 20s with mid-20s possible in a few areas. This weekend looks dry and quiet with winds picking up again later Sunday. All of next week looks dry at this point. Have a good weekend!

A chilly night ahead.
Still windy on Friday, weekend looks decent but cool
