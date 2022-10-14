Windy again today, a few showers possible later on

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re watching clouds building to our north once again and today looks very similar to yesterday. A cold front is situated up there as well, bringing *gulp* an area of light snow and flurries to Minneapolis! This will continue moving south but by the time it gets to us, it’ll be in the form of chilly scattered rain showers later today. As the sky clears tonight, plan on lows to fall to the upper 20s with mid-20s possible in a few areas. This weekend looks dry and quiet with winds picking up again later Sunday. All of next week looks dry at this point. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.