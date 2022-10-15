Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a cold morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and a mostly clear sky. It will be a typical October Saturday with highs rising into the 60s and a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be a perfect afternoon for a trip to the pumpkin patch! Tonight, won’t be as cold as last night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

However, Sunday will be colder than Saturday as highs are only expected to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s along with a partly cloudy sky as another cold front sweeps through the Midwest. The colder air will hang around Eastern Iowa through the beginning of the week with highs in the 40s through Tuesday.

