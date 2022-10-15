Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend

Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a cold morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and a mostly clear sky. It will be a typical October Saturday with highs rising into the 60s and a partly cloudy sky.  It’ll be a perfect afternoon for a trip to the pumpkin patch! Tonight, won’t be as cold as last night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

However, Sunday will be colder than Saturday as highs are only expected to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s along with a partly cloudy sky as another cold front sweeps through the Midwest. The colder air will hang around Eastern Iowa through the beginning of the week with highs in the 40s through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon won the 20th annual Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.
Waukon car dealership-turned restaurant wins 2022 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest
Iowa voters to determine whether gun rights should be in state constitution
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

Latest News

Another cold night ahead.
Light showers end this evening, nicer weather Saturday
Another cold night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy again today, a few showers possible later on
A chilly night ahead.
Still windy on Friday, weekend looks decent but cool