Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas.

A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several states. The National Weather Service says the river’s level could dip below 2 feet in November near the west Mississippi town of Vicksburg. Shipping businesses in the area have already seen a steep decline in goods shipped along the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging the Mississippi in several spots to keep river traffic flowing.

