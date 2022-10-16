Chilly, windy weather dominates early this week

Chilly and windy weather hangs around to start the week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Canadian air mass continues to work into the region, with highs well below normal to kick off the week.

Lows will generally be in the 20s with highs in the 40s, giving us the chilliest air so far this early Autumn. Wind chills, especially in the morning, will be a factor with some readings in the 10s possible.

A warming trend will begin after midweek, though, pushing highs back above normal. 60s and 70s will be possible toward the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

