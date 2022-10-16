Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Southwest Florida is getting some advice from the Florida Panhandle as it moves ahead after Hurricane Ian. Four years before Ian, the Panhandle had its own encounter with an even stronger hurricane, Michael.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki and other leaders from a rebuilt Panama City traveled to the southwestern coast this week at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis to help officials plan a way forward. Brudnicki says officials have to concentrate on removing debris because nothing else can happen until that’s done. Michael did an estimated $25 billion in damage in 2018. Damage from Ian is estimated at several times that much.

