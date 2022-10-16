Much-anticipated temperature drop now imminent

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ve been talking about it for days, and it’s nearly here: our highs will turn much chillier very soon.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s again under mostly clear skies with light winds. A cold front moves through on Sunday, sending in some stronger northwest winds and starting our change toward cool highs. Expect readings to be held in the 50s once again.

The early part of the work week will have the biggest chill of the season so far, with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Sunshine will be present on both days, but winds out of the northwest will add a little extra bite to the air.

A turnaround begins quickly after that, with highs back above normal by next weekend.

