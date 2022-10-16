Staying cool on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s a cool morning for people heading out to church. We’re also starting Sunday with a clear sky, which means lots of sunshine once the sun rises above the horizon. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s and low 60s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will be colder, dropping into the upper 20s.

Monday is looking chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures only reaching the 40s.  Highs will likely be in the 40s Tuesday with sunshine.

