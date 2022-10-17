A cold start to the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Some people across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri might be taking their winter coats out of the closet this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Our Monday afternoon is also looking chilly with highs only climbing into the 40s across most of the area with wind chills in the 30s. Even though it’ll be cold today, we’ll also see some sunshine with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures overnight will be cold as well with lows dropping into the 20s.

The colder air will continue through Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s. However, in typical Midwest fashion, a temperature swing is in the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend with highs in the 70s possible Friday through Sunday.

