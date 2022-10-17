Farmington under boil water order

(Source: Pixabay)
By KYOU News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Iowa (KYOU) - Residents of Farmington should boil their water before using it, according to city officials.

The city announced on social media that a leak was discovered in the city’s water system. The leak was fixed, but the system is still below guidelines for pressure, possibly leading to contamination.

The boil order is in effect until at least Tuesday afternoon. Residents should follow CDC guidelines in order to render city water safe.

