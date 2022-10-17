As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs

The start of holiday season is the time to set expectations for the rest of the year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Halloween celebration costs can quickly add up but there are ways to save on expenses.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union offered several ways for you to save money on tricks and treats:

Set expectations with your family: Make plans and a budget so everyone is on the same page.

Be resourceful when pulling together a costume: Reuse old costumes or even host a costume exchange.

Reuse or repurpose: Use old pillowcases for trick-or-treating bags.

Don’t feel pressure to spend more than you budgeted: Most kids will have a ball if they just get to run around the neighborhood.

Halloween is a great time to set you on the right path for the rest of the year and the rest of the upcoming holidays.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Farmington under boil water order
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
The Amber Alerts out of Pensacola, Florida, have been canceled.
Suspected kidnapper arrested; 2 kids found safe
Deidre DeJear, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right.
Reynolds’ lead holds steady over DeJear, according to Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs
A unique and powerful concert in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday brought people with and without...
Concert brings people with disabilities together