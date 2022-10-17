Walmart now selling over-the-counter hearing aids

Walmart
Walmart(WYMT)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Walmart is helping people with hearing problems.

The retail giant announced that it is selling over-the-counter hearing aids from the first time in company history.

These devices can be purchased without a medical exam by a doctor or a prescription.

This comes in the aftermath of the food and drug administration’s new rules regarding hearing aids.

The FDA says their policy change will make hearing aids more accessible to the general public.

Officials say they will be available to U.S. shoppers who are at least 18-year-old with perceived audio issues.

The hearing aids cost between $199 to $999 per pair.

