Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled, no plans to reschedule

The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and...
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled.

It comes after Hinson was hospitalized for a kidney infection on Sunday.

The debate was planned to air on PBS. The TV station says there are no plans to reschedule the debate at this time.

Hinson’s staff said she is feeling better, but is still undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Mathis wished Hinson a speedy recovery and said she is shifting her focus back to her campaign efforts as early voting begins this week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation
Farmington under boil water order
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

Latest News

Deidre DeJear, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right.
Iowa candidates for governor will meet for sole debate
Deidre DeJear, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right.
Reynolds’ lead holds steady over DeJear, according to Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour....
Sec. Deb Haaland visits mission on "Road to Healing" Tour
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Grassley holds slim lead over Franken in latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll