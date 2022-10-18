More than 1 million diabetic Americans rationed insulin in 2021, study says

More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some diabetics are not as protected as they should be from the disease.

According to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, 1.3 million people with diabetes in the United States rationed the amount of insulin they took in 2021.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 diabetics who use insulin.

Researchers say people who said they skipped doses or took smaller doses were considered to be rationing.

People who do not have health insurance were the most likely to ration, according to the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 37 million U.S. adults have diabetes and it’s the 7th most common cause of death in the nation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation
Farmington under boil water order
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

Latest News

The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and...
Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled, no plans to reschedule
Scott Gray is shown here before the attack that bloodied his face.
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says
State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers airlift Boy Scouts out of stranded campsite