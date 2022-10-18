Windy and chilly again today

Plan on another windy and chilly day with highs into the mid-40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another crispy fall day with plenty of sunshine and chilly highs only into the mid-40s. Wind chills this afternoon will likely stay in the 30s. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper teens and lower 20s. This is within a degree or two of record lows in the area and we’ll be watching to see if we break any tomorrow morning. After this, the temperatures steadily climb through the week, eventually landing in the 70s by Friday. This is pretty normal October behavior and we expect a mild weekend with highs into the 70s as well. The next chance of rain looks to move in along a cold front early next week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation
Farmington under boil water order
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

Latest News

A cold start to the workweek
A cold start to the workweek
A chilly and windy night.
Chilly, windy weather dominates early this week
A chilly and windy night.
First Alert Forecast
Staying cool on Sunday
Staying cool on Sunday