Another cold night ahead

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a cool and sunny Tuesday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s and 40s. However, there was also plenty of sunshine across our region.

Another cold night is in the forecast as temperatures are expected to cool into the low 20s. Wind chills Wednesday morning will likely be in the teens across most of the area, with a few spots potentially feeling like the single digits. Wednesday’s highs are forecasted to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. While we’ll start Wednesday with sunshine, clouds are predicted to develop in the afternoon.

Even though it’s been cold for the last several days, a warm-up is on the way. Thursday’s highs are expected to be in the 60s, with the 70s possible Friday. The warmer air will stick around during the weekend, with highs in the 70s and potentially the low 80s.

First Alert Forecast