One more chilly day, much warmer by Friday

Plan on one more chilly day, then things get better.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for a cold start today with temperatures into the upper teens and lower 20s. The wind will be lighter overall and a fair amount of sunshine should push the highs well into the 40s. It’s all up from here and temperatures should hit the 60s for many of us tomorrow, then some widespread upper 70s to lower 80s by Friday. The 80s will stick with us throughout the weekend as well. As early as Sunday night, storms may be around as a cold front pushes into the area. These storm chances are in place both Monday and Tuesday as there’s still considerable uncertainty as to how fast this front may exit the area. Have a great day!

