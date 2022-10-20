60s this afternoon, highs around 80 for the weekend

60s return to the area today with 70s not far off!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice one today with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 60s. This is the start of a warming trend that’ll stay around through the weekend. Plan on highs around 80 beginning tomorrow and lasting through the weekend. Expect the windiest days to occur on Sunday into Monday as a low pressure system gets closer to us. Gusts those days will likely top 40 mph. Our next chance of rainfall arrives Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves through. Expect cooler conditions to arrive on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school

Latest News

Temperatures fall below freezing before a warmer Thursday.
Warm-up kicks in on Thursday
Temperatures fall below freezing before a warmer Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
One more chilly day, much warmer by Friday
Another cold night ahead
Another cold night ahead