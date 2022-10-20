60s this afternoon, highs around 80 for the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice one today with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 60s. This is the start of a warming trend that’ll stay around through the weekend. Plan on highs around 80 beginning tomorrow and lasting through the weekend. Expect the windiest days to occur on Sunday into Monday as a low pressure system gets closer to us. Gusts those days will likely top 40 mph. Our next chance of rainfall arrives Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves through. Expect cooler conditions to arrive on Monday.

