Arraignment set for Bellevue man charged with fatally shooting estranged wife

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a Bellevue man charged in the shooting death of his estranged wife earlier this month.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a two-count trial information charging Christopher E. Prichard, 56, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

He will be arraigned on the charges Nov. 4.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8 to a 911 call at Mississippi River Boarding Kennels, 31821 Highway 52, Bellevue.

Deputies found Angela Prichard, 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

She had an active no-contact order against Prichard, her estranged husband, at the time of the shooting. Police said he had an active arrest warrant for violating the no-contact order.

Angela Prichard operated the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Prichard was arrested at a home in rural Jackson County on the no-contact order violation.

Officers found a shotgun and ammo during the arrest.

Prichard later said he was angry about the no-contact order, and argued with Angela Prichard at the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels.

He also admitted he shot her with the shotgun and left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Prichard was originally charged with violating a no-contact order.

Court records show Angela Prichard applied for a temporary order of protection on Sept. 1. A final protective order was filed Oct. 7 and was in effect until Oct. 7, 2023, according to court records.

On Oct. 13, police announced he had been charged with first-degree murder in his estranged wife’s death.

