Columbus Junction daycare asks for community support to avoid closure

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - A daycare center in Columbus Junction is asking for support from the community, so it can stay open.

Directors believe it is the only licensed child care center in the town.

WQAD reports Columbus Community Childcare Center only has six teachers, but it is hiring and would like to have at least ten.

The center has about 30 kids enrolled, but it is licensed to have 100.

Iowa City-based organization 4Cs of Johnson County took over operation of the center in June.

Missie Forbes, the executive director of 4Cs said it’s hard to retain staff when there is not enough funding to pay a competitive living.

“The profession needs to be elevated, but it’s not been seen as that,” Forbes said. It’s seen as babysitting, it’s seen as a means to an end, and we need to change that conversation. So that everyone realizes how important this work is.”

A meeting is set for Nov. 10 at city hall.

This is where everyone will have a chance to discuss childcare and possible solutions to help keep the center open.

