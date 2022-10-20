Majority of Iowans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows the majority of Iowans do not approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing in office.

According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, 61 percent of Iowans disapprove of how Biden has handled the presidency, while 35 percent approve.

The poll also found 73 percent believe the nation is on the wrong track, while 20 percent say the nation is heading in the right direction.

Poll respondents expressed concerns about a variety of issues, with the economy topping the list. Other areas of concern include crime, illegal immigration and gun rights.

President Biden traveled to Pittsburgh Thursday to tout his roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Biden administration is pushing to increase the pace of the building projects funded through the bipartisan infrastructure law as high inflation has pushed up the costs of the projects and caused delays.

