Majority of Iowans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance

The majority of Iowans do not approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing in office.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows the majority of Iowans do not approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing in office.

According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, 61 percent of Iowans disapprove of how Biden has handled the presidency, while 35 percent approve.

The poll also found 73 percent believe the nation is on the wrong track, while 20 percent say the nation is heading in the right direction.

Poll respondents expressed concerns about a variety of issues, with the economy topping the list. Other areas of concern include crime, illegal immigration and gun rights.

President Biden traveled to Pittsburgh Thursday to tout his roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Biden administration is pushing to increase the pace of the building projects funded through the bipartisan infrastructure law as high inflation has pushed up the costs of the projects and caused delays.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats
Early voting in Iowa starts Wednesday.
Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and...
Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled, no plans to reschedule