Police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after her brother dies, officials say

Alexis Thone is being held in the Pike County Jail, and William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.(Pike County Missouri Sheriff)
By Matt Woods and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) -- Prosecutors have charged the Louisiana, Missouri, police chief with trafficking drugs after two people overdosed at his home Tuesday.

One of the overdose victims died, and the other was taken to the hospital, KMOV reported.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday that Louisiana Police Chief William E. Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis J. Thone, 25, have been charged in the incident.

Thone’s 24-year-old brother, Gabriel Thone, was dead when first responders got to the home of Jones and his girlfriend.

The press release did not outline the cause of death, but Jones and Alexis Thone were charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. It does not say what drugs were involved.

A second, 21-year-old brother of Alexis Thone was revived with Narcan and taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The press release states an “off-duty Louisiana Police Officer” called the non-emergency line of Pike County 911 to report a death around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones was also charged with tampering with evidence.

He is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Alexis Thone is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

