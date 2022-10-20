Warm-up kicks in on Thursday

A warming trend kicks in across the region starting on Thursday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warming trend begins on Thursday, with highs expected to be already noticeably warmer than the day before.

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, with highs reaching into the 80s. Wind kicks up on Sunday into the early portion of next week as a strong storm system develops in the Midwest.

Showers and storms will be possible at times starting on Sunday night, along with much cooler temperatures for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Farmington under boil water order

Latest News

Temperatures fall below freezing before a warmer Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
One more chilly day, much warmer by Friday
Another cold night ahead
Another cold night ahead
kyou wx
Windy and chilly again today