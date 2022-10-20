Warm-up kicks in on Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warming trend begins on Thursday, with highs expected to be already noticeably warmer than the day before.

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, with highs reaching into the 80s. Wind kicks up on Sunday into the early portion of next week as a strong storm system develops in the Midwest.

Showers and storms will be possible at times starting on Sunday night, along with much cooler temperatures for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.