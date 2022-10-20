Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns

Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.(St. Louis County Circuit Court)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A woman in Missouri pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot bath water.

Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.

According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, in April 2018, Kammer placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs.

Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub.

Kammer told the court she kept him in the water because she thought he was just throwing a tantrum.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
People from eastern Iowa are traveling to Fort Myers, Florida to help in the wake of Hurricane...
Eastern Iowans head to Florida to assist with hurricane recovery
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure