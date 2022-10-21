Big warmup starts today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ve been talking about Friday being a day to look for warmer temperatures and here we are! Plan on highs to hit 80 in many spots. These numbers fall shy of records in many areas by 5+ degrees, but even still, this is quite a turnaround from just 48 hours ago when we had 20s in the area. Sunday looks like the windiest of the bunch with gusts of 40+ mph likely. As early as Sunday night, scattered storms are still expected as a front edges closer to us. Plan on unsettled weather both Monday and Tuesday. These days may be the best chance of rain we’ve had all month. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.