Bird flu returns to Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The fall migration of wild birds has brought the bird flu back to Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case in the state since May was found in a noncommercial flock in Dallas County. The flock had 48 birds in it.

It’s the first time bird flu has been detected in that county.

Last spring, there was a massive outbreak of the bird flu in Iowa.

Nearly 13.4 million birds were affected, including 15 commercial flocks, and four backyard flocks were detected.

While this disease is deadly in birds, human infection is rare but not impossible.

According to the CDC, It spreads through their saliva, feces and mucus.

So far, no human cases have been found.

