Feeling like late Summer for the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warmer air is here, and it’s getting even warmer.

Highs on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the already above-normal readings we saw on Thursday. A southerly breeze and plenty of sunshine will be the ingredients for such a day, which will be repeated on Saturday.

More cloudiness and even stronger winds look likely on Sunday, leading into a chance for some rain and storms on Sunday night. Additional shower chances will be found through about Tuesday as a relatively strong storm system moves through, hopefully giving us some much-needed rain.

It also ushers in a cooler air mass once again, with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday.

