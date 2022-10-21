Warm and windy for much of the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm weather continues through the weekend as a storm system gathers strength on the Plains.

We will remain on the warm side of it over the next couple of days, with highs almost 20 degrees or so above normal. Low to mid 80s will appear again on Saturday and Sunday. Breezy conditions will be present on Saturday, while it will be downright windy by Sunday. With increasing dew points through the weekend, lows will also creep upward into the 60s.

The aforementioned storm system brings a chance for scattered showers and storms late Sunday night, with a better shot late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on the track of the storm systems bringing the rain, we could get some respectable rainfall amounts.

Another certain impact is that highs will drop into the 50s and 60s starting on Tuesday and beyond.

