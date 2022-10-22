Starting the weekend with warm temperatures

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting Saturday with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds outside the window. Temperatures are comfortable this morning in the upper 50s and 60s. It will be very warm outside today with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with only a few clouds expected here or there and breezy conditions. Overnight will be quiet with lows only cooling into the 60s.

Another warm day is in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and winds over 30 possible at times. Our next chance for showers and storms comes at the beginning of next week.

