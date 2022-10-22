Windy and warm yet again to end the weekend

Another windy and warm day ahead for Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well-above-normal temperatures continue for another day before a more active period leads to changes.

Lows tonight stay warm again with southerly winds, which leads to highs getting close to 80 on Sunday. Gusts could exceed 30 mph frequently during the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure gets closer. This could lead to isolated shower or storm development on Sunday evening, but the more likely area to see that activity is just north of Washington.

A second push of moisture arrives on Monday afternoon, leading to a pretty good shot at widespread rainfall. Totals could exceed half an inch across most of the area, which will certainly be welcomed by most.

Temperatures crash with this system back closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s starting Tuesday through the rest of the 7-day.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the...
Car reported stolen in 1992 found buried at California mansion
Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in...
Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, dead at 26, reports say
Man found dead in Ottumwa home after firefighters respond to house fire
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Latest News

Mostly clear and mild overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Starting the weekend with warm temperatures
Starting the weekend with warm temperatures
Partly cloudy.
Warm and windy for much of the weekend
Partly cloudy.
First Alert Forecast