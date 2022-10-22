Windy and warm yet again to end the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well-above-normal temperatures continue for another day before a more active period leads to changes.

Lows tonight stay warm again with southerly winds, which leads to highs getting close to 80 on Sunday. Gusts could exceed 30 mph frequently during the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure gets closer. This could lead to isolated shower or storm development on Sunday evening, but the more likely area to see that activity is just north of Washington.

A second push of moisture arrives on Monday afternoon, leading to a pretty good shot at widespread rainfall. Totals could exceed half an inch across most of the area, which will certainly be welcomed by most.

Temperatures crash with this system back closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s starting Tuesday through the rest of the 7-day.

