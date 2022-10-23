Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

