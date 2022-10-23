Sheep, goats cross downtown Madrid in echo of past practice

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — The bleating and bells of some 1,200 sheep and 200 goats took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning. It was part of a festival that recreates the pastoral practice of moving livestock to new grazing grounds. Shepherds herded the animals through the paved streets of the Spanish capital while reenacting what their ancestors did for centuries: transfer flocks from cool highlands in the summer to lowland winter pastures.

Madrid, Spain’s lively capital city, has always been part of the 125,000-kilometer (78,000-mile) grid of farming paths that cover the Iberian Peninsula. As part of the annual Transhumance Festival, organizers make a symbolic payment for the right to use the drovers’ route that crosses the capital.

