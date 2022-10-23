A warm and windy Sunday, but rain is on the way

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -This morning we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky outside the window with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday with highs this afternoon climbing into the upper 70s with winds out of the south ranging from 20-30+. We’ll also have a partly cloudy sky today. Isolated rain chances will continue Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.

Monday morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are expected late Monday morning and into the afternoon along a cold front moving through the Midwest. Monday’s highs will rise into the upper 69s and low 70s.

