Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Andrew LaCombe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A driver in Michigan was killed Sunday afternoon when a kayak and roof rack fell off a passing vehicle.

MSP said 31-year-old Matthew Morgette from Colorado was driving east in his Chevrolet pickup when he approached a Honda traveling west that was carrying a kayak on a roof rack.

Troopers said the kayak and roof rack fell off the Honda. The roof rack struck the pickup truck, pierced through the windshield and killed Morgette in the driver’s seat.

Morgette’s wife was also in the vehicle but was uninjured.

The kayak struck another vehicle, causing damage but no injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin, was also uninjured.

MSP said the crash remains under investigation.

