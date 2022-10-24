Group holds signs, does Nazi salutes in support of Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, "Honk if you know...
Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.(Rep. Karen Bass/@KarenBassLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Demonstrators in Los Angeles are being condemned for publicly supporting antisemitic tweets from Kanye West.

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass Saturday holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.

One of West’s tweets from Oct. 8 said he was “going death con three on Jewish people.”

West, also known as Ye, said he was sorry for the people he hurt but that he did not regret the comment.

