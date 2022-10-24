Mountain lion seen heading east from Indianola

Police in Indianola have confirmed a mountain lion sighting, and they say it’s heading east.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Indianola have confirmed a mountain lion sighting, and they say it’s heading east.

Police confirmed a sighting of the mountain lion within city limits on Friday, on the southwest side of town.

In the latest update from law enforcement, the mountain lion has been seen on cameras heading east.

As of Sunday morning, the Iowa DNR confirmed it was seen about six miles east of Indianola.

Earlier this month, law enforcement in Madison and Warren County confirmed a sighting of a mountain lion in the New Virginia and St. Charles area.

