East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by wanted man, police say

Suspect taken into custody Monday night
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after police say he attempted to make contact with a wanted suspect Monday night.

According to a media release:

Around 6:31 p.m., Sgt. William Lind found Adrian W. Rogers, 52, a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island, walking in the 1900 block of Morton Drive.

Shortly after making contact with him, Lind was attacked by Rogers, who then ran away.

Officers arrived on scene and found Lind unconscious with head injuries. He was transported to Genesis Illini Hospital in Silvis, and then to a hospital outside the area where he remained in critical condition.

The incident was captured on Lind’s body camera.

East Moline officers and investigators, along with several surrounding agencies, began a search for Rogers.

Around 10:50 p.m., he was arrested in Colona, according to the release.

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, left, was named the 2021 Officer of the Year by the...
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, left, was named the 2021 Officer of the Year by the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club.(KWQC/East Moline Police Department)

According to police, Rogers is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated arson and residential arson.

Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.

He was being held at the Henry County Jail as of early Tuesday.

Adrian W. Rogers, 52, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace...
Adrian W. Rogers, 52, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated arson and residential arson.(KWQC/East Moline Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Showers Monday night and lingering Tuesday
Showers Monday night and lingering Tuesday
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
Police in Indianola have confirmed a mountain lion sighting, and they say it’s heading east.
Mountain lion seen heading east from Indianola