Poll: Tom Miller holds 16 percentage point lead over Brenna Bird in attorney general race

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Tom Miller holds a 16 percentage point lead over Republican challenger Brenna Bird in the race for Iowa attorney general, according to the latest polling data.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found 49 percent of likely voters said they would vote for incumbent Tom Miller, who is the country’s longest-serving attorney general. That’s compared to 33 percent of likely voters who say they would vote for Brenna Bird. Five percent said they would vote for someone else, seven percent said they wouldn’t vote, and six percent are unsure.

The Des Moines Register reports Bird, the Guthrie County attorney, has raised more than $2.3 million in recent fundraising efforts. In her campaign, she has emphasized support for law enforcement and accused Miller of not being committed to the job.

Miller is seeking his 11th term as Iowa’s attorney general. His campaign has raised more than $1 million.

The poll is based on telephone interviews with more than 800 Iowans ages 18 and older conducted from October 9-12 by Selzer & Co. for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom.

