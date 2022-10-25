Showers Monday night and lingering Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a wet afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Isolated showers are expected overnight and into Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s overnight.

Tuesday we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The cooler temperatures will stick around through the week into the weekend and the beginning of next week with dry conditions returning.

