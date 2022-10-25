Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance

Iowa's band performed a tribute to Elton John with the Ohio State University marching band over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grammy Award-winning artist, Elton John, applauded a tribute performance from over the weekend by the marching bands from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University.

The performance came at halftime during the college football game between the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

It was the first time the Ohio State marching band performed with another marching band at the stadium.

The show was a tribute to Sir Elton John. Ohio State music professor Doctor William McDaniel put the show together. McDaniel received his doctorate at the University of Iowa.

Sir Elton John tweeted about the performance on Monday, thanking the two bands and calling the performance an incredible dedication with so much creativity.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead