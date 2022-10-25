Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Iowa State Capitol building
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
A warm and windy Sunday, but rain is on the way
A warm and windy Sunday, but rain is on the way

Latest News

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified...
Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels